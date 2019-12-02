 Denmark has fewer vulnerable neighbourhoods - The Post

Denmark has fewer vulnerable neighbourhoods

Contentious ’Ghetto List’ down one to 28 neighbourhoods this year

The Nøjsomhed area in Helsingør is still on the list’ (photo: Områdesekretariat Helsingør)
December 2nd, 2019 10:30 am| by Christian W

According to the latest edition of the contentious ‘Ghetto List’, Denmark has fewer vulnerable neighbourhoods now compared to last year.

The list, revealed by the Transport and Housing Ministry yesterday, showed that there were 28 neighbourhoods on the list this year, one fewer than in 2018.

“I’m particularly pleased that employment is on the rise. It’s a sign that legislation on the area of parallel society is working and that the municipalities are taking the issue seriously and making and putting in extra effort for vulnerable citizens,” said housing minister, Kaare Dybvad Bek.

“I expect that the positive development will become even more prominent in coming years.”

Three off, two on
The three neighbourhoods no longer on the list are the Gadelandet/Husumgård area in Copenhagen, Charlotteager in Høje Taastrup and Ellekonebakken in Viborg. Meanwhile, Korskærparken in Fredericia and Karlemoseparken in Køge are new to the list compared to last year.

There is no change to the number of neighbourhoods which are considered particularly vulnerable – it remains at 15 – Copenhagen has the most with six.

Check out the entire ‘Ghetto List’ here (in Danish).

What is a vulnerable area?
To be added to the ‘Ghetto List’, an area must have at least 1,000 residents, where the share of immigrants and their descendants from non-western counties is over 50 percent and where at least two of the following four criteria are met:

– The share of residents aged 18-64 who are without employment or education is over 40 percent over the past two years

– The share of residents convicted of breaking the criminal code, the weapons law, or the law about drugs is at least three times the national average over the past two years

– The share of residents aged 30-59 who only have a basic education is over 60 percent

– The average gross income for taxable 15-64-year-olds (excluding those seeking education) is less than 55 percent of the average gross income for the same age group in the region.

The 'Ghetto List':


Lundtoftegade, Copenhagen

Aldersrogade, Copenhagen

Mjølnerparken, Copenhagen

Tingbjerg/Utterslevhuse, Copenhagen

Bispeparken, Copenhagen

Hørgården, Copenhagen

Tåstrupgård, Høje-Taastrup

Gadehavegård, Høje-Taastrup

Nøjsomhed/Sydvej, Helsingør

Karlemoseparken, Køge (NEW)

Agervang, Holbæk

Ringparken, Slagelse

Motalavej, Korsør

Lindholm, Guldborgsund

Solbakken, Odense

Korsløkkeparken Øst, Odense

Vollsmose, Odense

Nørager/Søstjernevej, Sønderborg

Stengårdsvej, Esbjerg

Korskærparken, Fredericia (NEW)

Sundparken, Horsens

Munkebo, Kolding

Skovvejen/Skovparken, Kolding

Finlandsparken, Vejle

Resedavej/Nørrevang II, Silkeborg

Bispehaven, Aarhus

Skovgårdsparken, Aarhus

Gellerupparken/Toveshøj Aarhus

