 Denmark has lowest share of self-employed in EU – The Post

Denmark has lowest share of self-employed in EU

Conversely, an EU-leading 92.2 percent were regular employees

Greece miles ahead. But is that a good thing? (photo: Danmarks Statistik)
April 19th, 2018 10:08 am| by Christian W
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

According to new figures from the national statics keepers Danmarks Statistik, Denmark is rock bottom in the EU when it comes to its workforce being self-employed.

The figures (here in Danish) showed that just 7.5 percent of employed Danish people aged 18-64 were self-employed during the fourth quarter of 2017 – which puts the Danes last behind Luxembourg, Sweden and Germany.

Conversely, Denmark was top in the EU with 92.2 percent in terms of people being regular employees, putting them just ahead of the same three countries mentioned above.

READ MORE: Employment levels in Denmark at record-breaking high

High employment frequency
Greece topped the self-employed list with almost 30 percent, followed by Romania, Italy and Poland, while the EU average was 13.6 percent.

Denmark also had one of the highest employment frequency rates in the EU with 74.6 percent – only Sweden, Germany, Estonia and the Netherlands performed better. The EU average was 68.1 percent.

Finally, the Danes were also well ahead of the EU curve when it came to the share of the population being wage-earners with 68.7 percent. Only Sweden and Germany scored higher, and the EU average was at 58.2 percent.

Golden oldies
In related news, a new report from the Internal Affairs Ministry has shown that the number of people over the age of 60 who are working has increased by 163,000 over the past four years.

As of now, almost every third person in Denmark over the age of 60 has a job of some sort.

According to the ministry, the increase in elderly working is down to the gradual increase of the early retirement age.

Related News



Latest News

EU
Denmark has lowest share of self-employed in EU
National
Hot stuff! Earliest summer day in over 50 years?
National
Dreaded birch pollen season begins with promise it will be bad if the weather remains warm
Business
Nykredit and Sydbank take savaging in Spanish court over “irregular and dishonest” conduct

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved