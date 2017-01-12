 Denmark heats up frosty relationship with India – The Post

Denmark heats up frosty relationship with India

Danes to open culture institute in New Delhi

Coming in from the cold (photo: Lars Løkke Rasmussen – Twitter)
April 18th, 2018 10:14 am| by Christian W
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

Denmark’s relationship with India has been pretty much on standby since 2010, when the two countries butted heads over the Danish refusal to extradite weapons merchant Niels Holck to India.

But the frosty co-operation looks to be melting now.

PM Lars Løkke Rasmussen met with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi at the Nordic-Indian summit in Stockholm this week to bury the hatchet and devise new plans for a co-operative future.

“The prime ministers noted that the unique strengths of India and the Nordic countries offer immense opportunities for trade and investment diversification and mutually beneficial collaboration,” the Foreign Ministry noted.

“During the talks, the importance of the rules-based multilateral trading system as well as open and inclusive international trade for prosperity and growth was underlined, and the Ease of Doing Business practices were emphasised as a priority for both the Nordic countries and India.”

READ MORE: Danish PM to take part in big Nordic-Indian summit

Culture institute approved
Other areas of co-operation that would be rekindled or established were human rights, tackling extremism, the UN’s 2030 Agenda, global security, economic growth, innovation and climate change.

Moreover, as part of the talks it was agreed that Denmark would open a Danish culture institute in New Delhi this coming autumn in a bid to promote Denmark’s connections in the country.

Denmark has had cultural institute departments abroad since 1940 – in countries such as China, Brazil, Poland, Russia, Latvia and Belgium.

The Carlsberg Foundation has allocated 4 million kroner to the project in India, which is a key market for the Danish brewery giant.

Related News



Latest News

International
Denmark heats up frosty relationship with India
National
National strike and lockout postponed by two weeks
Denmark
Organic farming in Denmark growing leaps and bounds
National
Denmark wasting considerably less food

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved