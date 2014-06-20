With wind energy eyeing a major breakthrough in Indonesia, the Danish government and companies such as Vestas are right there in the thick of it.
The energy and climate minister, Lars Christian Lilleholt, was at hand as the state-owned Indonesian energy company PLN and a group of international investors agreed to the establishment of the largest wind farm in Indonesia to date.
“With the agreement today, and the conditional order for Vestas, we have cemented our international position within sustainable energy solutions,” said Lilleholt.
“Meanwhile, we can all be pleased that Indonesia – the world’s fifth largest emitter of green house gases – is taking an important step towards a more climate-friendly energy system. It’s a specific follow-up to the reduction responsibilities that the Indonesian president unveiled during COP21 in Paris last year.”
READ MORE: Vestas blazing the sustainable trail in Indonesia
Coming through on COP21
The agreement, which was attended by the Indonesian minister for state-owned companies, Rini Soemarno, means that Vestas will conditionally deliver wind turbines at a total of 60 MW. Soemarno is in Denmark this week to meet Lilleholt and a number of representatives from Danish companies to discuss possible projects regarding co-operation between the two nations.
The wind farm, which will be built on the southern part of the island of Sulawesi, is the first major green energy project in Indonesia.
During COP21, Indonesia set a target to reduce its green house emissions by 29 percent by 2030 and to increase its sustainable energy use from its current 5-6 percent to 23 percent by 2025.