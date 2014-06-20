With wind energy eyeing a major breakthrough in Indonesia, the Danish government and companies such as Vestas are right there in the thick of it.

The energy and climate minister, Lars Christian Lilleholt, was at hand as the state-owned Indonesian energy company PLN and a group of international investors agreed to the establishment of the largest wind farm in Indonesia to date.

“With the agreement today, and the conditional order for Vestas, we have cemented our international position within sustainable energy solutions,” said Lilleholt.