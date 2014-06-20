Contact us Advertise with us

Denmark hit by major influenza outbreak

Many Danes not yet back at work after the holidays

Just ... no (photo: James Gathany) Just … no (photo: James Gathany)
January 4th, 2017 1:31 pm| by Ray W
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

Denmark saw a sharp increase in influenza activity over Christmas and New Year.

According to Tyra Grove Krause, a doctor and section leader at the Statens Serum Institut, reported cases of flu have doubled since week 50 – approximately December 19.

“We have detected nearly 200 confirmed cases, and that is a doubling since week 50,” Krause told Metroxpress. “Overall, 263 patients have been hospitalised for influenza this season, and 136 within the past two weeks.”



Krause said there has also been an increase in the number of patients contacting their own doctor with symptoms of influenza.

A deadly type
Influenza type A (H3N2) is the main culprit. It is particularly hard on those over the age of 65, causing more hospitalisations and deaths than most other strains.

READ MORE: Feeling sick? Stay off the train!

Krause declined to call the current flu outbreak an epidemic, but said that this year’s flu season in Denmark could be a long one.

“We expect a lengthy season this year because it already started before Christmas,” said Krause. “In other years, the season first started in February or March.”

Stay clean and stay home
Krause said that influenza differs from the common cold because those suffering can have a high fever for several days and be left weakened, sometimes for weeks afterwards.

“The best advice is to maintain good hygiene, wash your hands and stay home if you are sick so not to infect others,” she said.

Related News


Latest News

Some 2,000 boys are circumcised in Denmark every year (photo: Cheskel Dovid)
Danish research: circumcision can damage male urinary tract
Just ... no (photo: James Gathany)
Denmark hit by major influenza outbreak
Not too dissimilar to the remains of a cat's dinner (photo: Nordjyllands Historiske Museum)
Ancient cat remains found in Denmark
A Copenhagen street covered by the exact amount of snow predicted by DMI (photo: Hede2000)
Only 167 days until summer, Denmark … meanwhile cold and snow is on the way
More water, less oil coming up (photo: Energistyrelsen)
Danish oil production decreases yet again
The DDIS report is available for perusal (photo: DDIS)
Russia, terrorism and cyber-attacks highlight annual risk assessment

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 3336 3300

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2014 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2015 Online Post | All Rights Reserved