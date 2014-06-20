Denmark saw a sharp increase in influenza activity over Christmas and New Year.

According to Tyra Grove Krause, a doctor and section leader at the Statens Serum Institut, reported cases of flu have doubled since week 50 – approximately December 19.

“We have detected nearly 200 confirmed cases, and that is a doubling since week 50,” Krause told Metroxpress. “Overall, 263 patients have been hospitalised for influenza this season, and 136 within the past two weeks.”