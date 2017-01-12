Denmark home to the world’s largest solar plant – again

The mid-Jutland town of Silkeborg is now home to the world’s largest solar plant.

The area includes 12,000 solar panels covering 22 football fields.

The new facility has taken first place from another location in Jutland located near Vojens.

Major boost

The plant is a major step towards Silkeborg Municipality’s stated climate targets to be independent of coal and oil by the year 2030.

On an annual basis, it is expected that the solar plant could supply about 20 percent of the heat needed by its residents.

“This solar plant will allow us to be less dependent on Russia, Putin and maybe Trump,” Silkeborg mayor Steen Vindum told TV2 News.

Close down the power plant

On an overcast winter day, the plant produces heat that can be used to supplement the local power plant.

On a warm summer’s day, the plant delivers all of the heat and hot water that 21,000 local consumers need.

It took less than a year and 250 million kroner to build the plant that will help keep heating costs down for Silkeborg residents.