Danish companies now have the opportunity to participate in a unique collaboration with the trade council in the US city of Atlanta, Georgia.
The council in Atlanta will help Danish companies extend their existing business in the US market. The alliance offers access to the maritime market in the US, helping the Danish companies to better sell their products.
A growing market
The office in Atlanta will work with individual companies to develop and execute their go-to-market strategy. The team consists of both Danish and US advisers who can offer an extensive network and expertise in the maritime industry.
With a coastline of nearly 20,000 km, the US is a prime maritime market. With 40,000 vessels already registered, the US maritime market is already the second busiest in the world and is expected to double in size by 2023 and create 13 million new jobs.
READ MORE: Denmark’s merchant fleet has never been bigger
Repair and maintenance are an important part of the industry – both of which offer great opportunities for Danish suppliers.