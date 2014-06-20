Danish companies now have the opportunity to participate in a unique collaboration with the trade council in the US city of Atlanta, Georgia.

The council in Atlanta will help Danish companies extend their existing business in the US market. The alliance offers access to the maritime market in the US, helping the Danish companies to better sell their products.

A growing market

The office in Atlanta will work with individual companies to develop and execute their go-to-market strategy. The team consists of both Danish and US advisers who can offer an extensive network and expertise in the maritime industry.