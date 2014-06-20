Contact us Advertise with us

Denmark hoping for fair winds within the US maritime industry

Alliance aims to increase sales of Danish products to the maritime industry in the US

Shipping is a growing business in the US (photo: NOAA) Shipping is a growing business in the US (photo: NOAA)
September 5th, 2016 12:18 pm| by Ray W
facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

Danish companies now have the opportunity to participate in a unique collaboration with the trade council in the US city of Atlanta, Georgia.

The council in Atlanta will help Danish companies extend their existing business in the US market. The alliance offers access to the maritime market in the US, helping the Danish companies to better sell their products.

A growing market
The office in Atlanta will work with individual companies to develop and execute their go-to-market strategy. The team consists of both Danish and US advisers who can offer an extensive network and expertise in the maritime industry.



With a coastline of nearly 20,000 km, the US is a prime maritime market. With 40,000 vessels already registered, the US maritime market is already the second busiest in the world and is expected to double in size by 2023 and create 13 million new jobs.

READ MORE: Denmark’s merchant fleet has never been bigger

Repair and maintenance are an important part of the industry – both of which offer great opportunities for Danish suppliers.

Related Posts


Latest News

Shipping is a growing business in the US (photo: NOAA)
Denmark hoping for fair winds within the US maritime industry
Minister Ellemann wants Danish law to only allow adults to marry (photo: Johannes Jansson)
Denmark moves to make marriage ‘for adults only’
Denmark is following the lead of China and the US (photo: COP21)
Denmark to ratify COP21 agreement
Still a better option than an iPhone? (photo: Ryan MacQuire)
Bad Apples according to Danish mobile phone tests
Cops say shooter had no direct ties to IS (photo: Copenhagen Police)
Danish police say there is no evidence that Christiania shooter had ties to Islamic State
The Danish players were happy with three points (photo: DBU)
Denmark off to winning World Cup qualification start

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 3336 3300

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2014 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2015 Online Post | All Rights Reserved