Denmark improves as one of world’s most powerful passport countries

The Danish passport has long been one of the most attractive to possess in the world, and according to the global leader in residence and citizenship planning, Henley & Partners, it just got a little more alluring.
The Henley Passport Index showed that the Danish passport gains visa-free access to 187 countries in the world, ranking it third equal just behind joint leaders Japan and Singapore (190) and Germany, Finland and South Korea (all 188).
Also on par with Denmark in third were Italy and Luxembourg, while France, Sweden and Spain followed with access to 186 countries. Passports from Austria, the Netherlands and Portugal gain entrance to 185 countries.
39 countries require a visa
Other notables included Canada, the US, the UK, Ireland and Norway (184), Australia (181), Brazil (170), Mexico (158), Russia (117), South Africa (100), China (71), India (59) and Nigeria (46).
Passport holders from Afghanistan have the smallest number of countries at their disposal for visa-free entry at 25, while Iraq (27), Syria (29), Somalia and Pakistan (both 31) were slightly improved. Click here to see the complete ranking.
A total of 39 countries require holders of Danish passports to apply for a visa to enter, and they are:
* denotes countries that allow e-visas.
Asia:
Afghanistan
Bhutan
China
India *
Myanmar *
North Korea
Pakistan *
Turkmenistan
Europe
Russia
Africa
Algeria
Angola *
Benin *
Burundi
Cameroon
Central African Republic
Chad
Congo (Dem Rep)
Congo (Rep)
Ivory Coast
Djibouti *
Equatorial Guinea
Eritrea
Ghana
Guinea
Liberia
Libya
Mali
Niger
Nigeria
South Sudan
Sudan
Oceania
Nauru
Caribbean
Cuba
Middle East
Azerbaijan *
Iraq
Oman *
Saudi Arabia
Syria
Yemen