Denmark improves as one of world’s most powerful passport countries

The Danish passport has long been one of the most attractive to possess in the world, and according to the global leader in residence and citizenship planning, Henley & Partners, it just got a little more alluring.

The Henley Passport Index showed that the Danish passport gains visa-free access to 187 countries in the world, ranking it third equal just behind joint leaders Japan and Singapore (190) and Germany, Finland and South Korea (all 188).

Also on par with Denmark in third were Italy and Luxembourg, while France, Sweden and Spain followed with access to 186 countries. Passports from Austria, the Netherlands and Portugal gain entrance to 185 countries.

39 countries require a visa

Other notables included Canada, the US, the UK, Ireland and Norway (184), Australia (181), Brazil (170), Mexico (158), Russia (117), South Africa (100), China (71), India (59) and Nigeria (46).

Passport holders from Afghanistan have the smallest number of countries at their disposal for visa-free entry at 25, while Iraq (27), Syria (29), Somalia and Pakistan (both 31) were slightly improved. Click here to see the complete ranking.

A total of 39 countries require holders of Danish passports to apply for a visa to enter, and they are:

* denotes countries that allow e-visas.

Asia:

Afghanistan

Bhutan

China

India *

Myanmar *

North Korea

Pakistan *

Turkmenistan

Europe

Russia

Africa

Algeria

Angola *

Benin *

Burundi

Cameroon

Central African Republic

Chad

Congo (Dem Rep)

Congo (Rep)

Ivory Coast

Djibouti *

Equatorial Guinea

Eritrea

Ghana

Guinea

Liberia

Libya

Mali

Niger

Nigeria

South Sudan

Sudan

Oceania

Nauru

Caribbean

Cuba

Middle East

Azerbaijan *

Iraq

Oman *

Saudi Arabia

Syria

Yemen