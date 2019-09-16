 Denmark improves significantly as a travel destination – The Post

Denmark improves significantly as a travel destination

Danes jump 10 spots on Travel & Tourism Competitiveness Report

Denmark is making inroads as a tourism destination (photo: VisitCopenhagen)
September 30th, 2019 12:44 pm| by Christian W

According to a new report from the World Economic Forum (WEF), Denmark is much improved when it comes to being a travel and tourism destination.

The Travel & Tourism Competitiveness Report, published biennially by the WEF, ranks Denmark 21st in the world, up from 31st in 2017 – making the Danes one of the most-improved countries on the index.

“The three most improved economies in this quartile are India (40th to 34th), Korea, Rep (19th to 16th) and Denmark (31st to 21st),” the report found.

Most improved
The index scored 140 economies in the world based on four sub-indexes and 14 subcategories, finding the Danes particularly strong for Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Readiness, while its Air Transport Infrastructure was most improved in Europe and Eurasia.

A low score in the Price Competitiveness category continues to detract, however.

“Denmark is the region’s [Europe and Eurasia] most improved economy, climbing 10 places to rank 21st globally, thanks to a significant improvement for Air Transport Infrastructure (44th to 29th) and Price Competitiveness, although it’s still one of the world’s most expensive countries (131st).”

Spain tops ladder
Spain topped the index, followed by France, Germany, Japan and the US, while the UK, Australia, Italy, Canada and Switzerland completed the top 10.

Other notables included China (13), South Korea (16), Mexico (19), Norway (20), Sweden (22), Ireland (26), Finland (28), Iceland (30), Brazil (32), India (34), Russia (39), Indonesia (40), Kenya (82) and Nigeria (129).

Yemen finished rock bottom and was preceded by Chad, Liberia, Burundi and DR Congo.

