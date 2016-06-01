Denmark in favour of coalition presence in Strait of Hormuz 

Following a series of dramatic events in the Strait of Hormuz, the government has indicated it is positively inclined towards being part of an international coalition that would protect shipping in the strategic passage.

The news comes following Iran seizing a British tanker passing through the narrow strait – the only sea passage from the Persian Gulf to the open ocean.

New foreign minister Jeppe Kofoed has conveyed Denmark’s interest in joining an allied coalition in the strait and defence minister Trine Bramsen has also voiced the importance of stability in the key shipping passage.

“It’s the government’s opinion that a Danish military maritime contribution is relevant and could contribute to upholding security in the Strait of Hormuz. Denmark would therefore help enforce international conventions and free trade as an active shipping nation,” said Bramsen.

Leading shipping nation

Denmark’s participation in a coalition will be discussed in the coming weeks, with a final decision expected to be made sometime in late August. Experts suggest that the Danes will deploy one of their largest war ships to the strait.

The issue is particularly significant to Denmark, given that the Danes are among the world’s leading shipping nations.

Earlier this month, Denmark jumped up the world’s biggest shipping nations ranking into fifth place, ahead of nations such as the US, Germany and the UK. Only Greece, Singapore, China and Japan rank higher.