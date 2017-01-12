 Denmark increasingly a nation of second car owners – The Post

Denmark increasingly a nation of second car owners

Researchers warning that the price of driving needs to rise to fulfil the ambition of encouraging more to use public transport

Too many Danes are shunning public transport in favour of driving (photo: Pixabay)
September 30th, 2019 7:27 pm| by Ben Hamilton

Unlike in the US and the UK, for example, where people on meagre salaries are often found to be car owners, driving in Denmark is very expensive. And until recently this had been successful in deterring well-off Danes from buying more than one car.

But now more families are acquiring second cars, and this is driving up the number of vehicles on the roads, contends traffic researcher Harry Lahrmann, who believes the time has come to raise prices again.

“It’s hopeless,” he told ing.dk. “The car has become the smarter choice again.”

Jeppe Rich, a professor and expert in traffic modelling at DTU Transport, agrees that increasing number of Danes have been able to purchase a second car.

According to the Danish Road Directorate, the number of vehicles in Denmark is reaching 2.6 million.

Capital’s commuter slump
Across Denmark, the biggest decline in public transport usage has occurred in Zealand and Greater Copenhagen.

While Greater Copenhagen can boast a large proportion of cyclist commuters, the numbers who prefer their cars far exceeds those who commute via public transport.

Just 17 percent of the capital region’s population choose the option – a slide of three percentage points on both 2017 and 2018, according to DTU’s Transport Habit Survey.

In 2019, the local bus operator Movia expects to have 3 million fewer passenger journeys. While the number of S-tog journeys decreased by 1.5 million between 2017 and 2018.

The Transport Habit Surveyattributes the rise to an increase in car driving.



