 Danish summer cottages an increasingly popular choice for winter holidays - The Post

Danish summer cottages an increasingly popular choice for winter holidays

Danes are increasingly choosing to spend a whole week at a holiday cottage (photo: Pixabay)
February 7th, 2020 4:05 pm| by Roselyne Min

According to new figures from Danmarks Statistik, more Danes are spending their winter holidays at summer cottages.

Some 42 percent more entire-week reservations were made in February – up from 6,440 in 2015 to 9,150 in 2019.

Trend expected to continue
The trend is expected to continue in 2020 as 2,120 pre-bookings for February 2020 were made in November 2019 – 60 percent more than five years ago.

“The overall trend of spending a full week at summer cottages is progressing, with an average annual growth of 12 percent since 2015,” explained Paul Lubson, an expert at Danmarks Statistik.

Planes and cars reign supreme
The study also revealed that catching a plane is still the most popular mode of transport when Danes go on holiday abroad, while cars are mostly chosen when travelling within the country for holidays.

Some 81 percent of international holiday travel are made on a plane and 71 percent of national holiday travel by car.



