 Denmark maybe not so ‘green’ after all – The Post

Denmark maybe not so ‘green’ after all

Researchers say some climate change markers are actually pretty low

Researchers say Danes concerned about climate change need to walk away from this label (photo: OCV)
May 14th, 2018 11:21 am| by Ray W
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

Denmark is far from the top of the class when it comes to combating climate change – at least according to a report released by a group of 301 Danish researchers over the weekend.

In reality, Danes are among the worst offenders. High levels of  importing and using foreign products and CO2 emissions – leading causes of climate change –send Denmark to the back of the class.

The researchers told Politiken that Danish CO2 emissions are far greater than the official UN reports show.

Sketchy books
They attributed the discrepancy to misleading accounting methods. For example, goods that Denmark imports from China show up on the Chinese side of the ledger, even though it is Danes who are buying and using them.

READ MORE: Denmark takes big tumble on climate change index

The researchers concluded their gloomy report by saying the planet is close to “a last call” when it comes to combating climate change, questioning why the transport minister, Ole Birk Olesen, is calling for even more major roads to be constructed throughout the country.

When reminded that complaints about traffic noise have risen dramatically in five years, Olesen told Jyllands-Posten that “road noise is a major societal problem that unfortunately affects many people along the roads”.

Related News



Latest News

News
Denmark facing a nail-biter at ice hockey championships tomorrow
Local
Flexible working hours increase employee satisfaction in Copenhagen
Denmark
HC Andersen’s childhood home in Denmark not a protected site
Denmark
Paying off! More Danish babies being born via donated eggs

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved