Karen Ellemann, Denmark’s social and interior minister, has revealed she will soon make it impossible for couples to work around the requirement that both must be 18 before they marry.

“Marriage is for adults,” said Ellemann. “We must not allow people under the age of 18 to marry or validate marriages involving minors from abroad.”

Currently couples can seek permission to get married if they are under 18, and the Danish authorities have generally recognised foreign marriages entered into by minors.