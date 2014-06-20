Denmark took its first step in its 2018 World Cup qualification bid yesterday evening with a 1-0 win against Armenia at the Telia Parken stadium.

Christian Eriksen got Denmark’s only goal after 17 minutes in a match the Danes dominated from start to finish – holding 73 percent of possession and managing 20 attempts on goals to Armenia’s one.

“We deserved to win by more today,” captain Simon Kjær told Bold.dk.