Denmark on course to break its all-time record for most rain in a year

With just two weeks left in the year, and a white Christmas still up for grabs, it would be safe to assume that only thirsty dogs, umbrella salespeople and insane puddle-splashing kids want more rain, given the year we’ve had.

But that’s just it: Denmark has been so drenched in 2019 that it stands on the verge of rewriting history. With 14 days to go, it only needs 16 mm to eclipse the 905 mm that fell in 1999 – the highest count since records began in 1873.

The third month of 2019 was the rainiest ever March, and we’ve just had the wettest ever autumn.

READ ALSO: Denmark splashing through wettest autumn ever

To date, we have had around 890 mm of precipitation in 2019 – only 16 mm short of the 905 mm record that rained down in 1999.

DMI predicts a record

According to DMI’s Weather Archive, should Denmark get the amount of rainfall it can normally expect in the final two weeks of December, it will end up with 907 mm.

DMI climatologist Mikael Scharling tells CPH POST that a new record looks likely.

“Although it is expected to be a little drier over the following weeks, we are getting close to the record. If not first, 2019 has already been ranked in third place,” he said.

“And, of course, it could easily rain 16 mm in just one or two days.”

While precipitation has been growing over the past few decades, Scharling says it’s hard to tell why the amount this year has been so abnormal.