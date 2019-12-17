 Denmark on course to break its all-time record for most rain in a year - The Post

Denmark on course to break its all-time record for most rain in a year

With 14 days to go, the country only needs another 16 mm and, whisper it, it’s raining now (isn’t it?)

It’s been a bumper year for umbrella sales (photo: Maxpixel)
December 17th, 2019 5:35 pm| by Roselyne Min

With just two weeks left in the year, and a white Christmas still up for grabs, it would be safe to assume that only thirsty dogs, umbrella salespeople and insane puddle-splashing kids want more rain, given the year we’ve had.

But that’s just it: Denmark has been so drenched in 2019 that it stands on the verge of rewriting history. With 14 days to go, it only needs 16 mm to eclipse the 905 mm that fell in 1999 – the highest count since records began in 1873.

The third month of 2019 was the rainiest ever March, and we’ve just had the wettest ever autumn.

READ ALSO: Denmark splashing through wettest autumn ever

To date, we have had around 890 mm of precipitation in 2019 – only 16 mm short of the 905 mm record that rained down in 1999.

DMI predicts a record
According to DMI’s Weather Archive, should Denmark get the amount of rainfall it can normally expect in the final two weeks of December, it will end up with 907 mm.

DMI climatologist Mikael Scharling tells CPH POST that a new record looks likely.

“Although it is expected to be a little drier over the following weeks, we are getting close to the record. If not first, 2019 has already been ranked in third place,” he said.

“And, of course, it could easily rain 16 mm in just one or two days.”

While precipitation has been growing over the past few decades, Scharling says it’s hard to tell why the amount this year has been so abnormal.

Top 10 wettest year


Year Precipitation  sum        (mm) Rank
1999 905 1
2015 904 2
2019* 889.6 2
1994 881 4
2007 866 5
2002 864 6
1998 860 7
1980 857 8
1981 853 9
1927 850 10

*Calculated December 17, 2019 at 14:45

Related News



Latest News

National
Denmark on course to break its all-time record for most rain in a year
National
Danish Round Up: Au-pairs here for the money and employed to clean houses – report
National
London was Denmark’s top holiday destination in 2019
International
Chinese ambassador to Denmark: The US is the biggest factor of uncertainty in global affairs

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved