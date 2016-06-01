Denmark on the verge of a whooping cough epidemic

There had been 1,323 cases of whooping cough registered in Denmark by the end of August this year, reports Staten Serum Institut (SSI) – a higher figure than all the documented cases in 2017 and 2018 combined. Around 60 percent of the cases are believed to be children.

Whooping cough, a highly contagious respiratory infection caused by the spread of the bacterium Bordetella Pertussis, is particularly dangerous to young children – and also to others with damaged immune systems.

The current situation is a borderline epidemic. In some cases, whooping cough can be fatal.

No lifelong protection

“Whooping cough is usually only dangerous for young children,” confirmed Peter HS Andersen, an expert at the SSI.

“It’s important to make sure young children are vaccinated – and vaccinated on time.”

Infants tend to be vaccinated in three stages: at the ages of three, five and 12 months old. However, a vaccination does not provide lifelong protection, and it is possible to contract the disease more than once.

Cautious about contact

Sufferers tend to have a one-week cold followed by a severe, prolonged dry cough, which often develops into uncontrollable coughing, wheezing and even vomiting.

During a coughing attack, it is not uncommon for the sufferer to struggle to breathe and turn blue. The disease tends to have a lifespan of six to seven weeks, but can last for up to three months.

Should an unvaccinated person come into contact with a sufferer, who tends to be contagious for the first two to three weeks, the local GP should be able to prescribe preventative antibiotics, advises the SSI.