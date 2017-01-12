Denmark ousted as world’s happiest nation

In three of the past four years, Denmark has ranked first in the World Happiness Report, the index that lists 155 nations in order of happiness levels. This year, however, the Danes find themselves in second, left in the shadow of a new claimant to the throne, uncomfortably close to home.

Despite its astronomical prices and terrible football team, Norway has been ranked the happiest nation in the world by Sustainable Development Solutions Network, a global initiative for the UN.