Denmark part of Paris conference regarding Israel-Palestine

Long-standing dilemma key to peace in the Middle East

Paris talks underway (photo: Anders Samuelsen)
January 16th, 2017 10:24 am| by Christian W
The foreign minister, Anders Samuelsen, is currently in Paris taking part in an international conference concerning peace in the Middle East.

One of the key items on the agenda is finding a way to thaw the frigid peace process that exists between Israel and Palestine – including the possibility of a two-state solution.


“The government supports all initiatives that can lead to new negotiations in the stagnant peace process,” said Samuelsen.

“So I am taking part in the Paris conference along with many other foreign ministers, and if the parties don’t want to negotiate, then we have to apply pressure. It is what is needed, and that is the role of diplomacy.”

Determined to succeed
The conference comes on the heels of the UN Security Council adopting a resolution that condemns anything standing in the way of peace – including terror acts and the Israeli settlements in occupied Palestine.

The conference was opened by the French foreign minister, Jean-Marc Ayrault. Among those also taking part are the outgoing US secretary of state, John Kerry, Germany’s foreign minister, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, and the EU foreign minister, Federica Mogherini.

Israel and Palestine will not participate.

