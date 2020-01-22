Denmark prepared for Wuhan virus 

The Danish health authority is confident it is well prepared to tackle the new mystery virus outbreak in China.

The State Serum Institute (SSI) said it wasn’t on high alert about the Wuhan Virus because the indications are that it can only be transmitted via close contact and that it isn’t as deadly as the SARS outbreak was in 2003.

“So far, it is only travellers from Wuhan who have been suspected of being infected, so we evaluate that the risk of it spreading to Denmark is very low or unlikely,” said Tyra Krause, an SSI spokesperson.

Krause said that SSI is monitoring the situation closely and is prepared should a traveller bring the virus to Denmark.

“We have a test at the institute that can quickly ascertain whether it is the virus in question.”

Global alert status

Officially named 2019-nCoV, it has been dubbed the Wuhan Virus because it is believed to have originated from a fish market in the Chinese city in late 2019.

Since then, it has spread to several Asian countries and the US, claiming the lives of at least nine people – all in China.

The news comes in the wake of the Chinese health authorities declaring on Monday that it can be transmitted from human to human – which means it can spread faster than previously believed.

A number of countries have established airport checks to locate travellers infected by the virus, a coronavirus (like SARS) that can lead to pneumonia and death.