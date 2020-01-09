 Denmark pulling troops out of Iraq - The Post

Denmark pulling troops out of Iraq

Danish soldiers temporarily move to Kuwait following Iranian missile strikes

Kuwait is thataway (photo: Forsvaret)
January 9th, 2020 9:43 am| by Christian W

At a press conference yesterday afternoon, PM Mette Frederiksen stated that a majority of the Danish troops currently stationed in Iraq will temporarily be moved to Kuwait.

Following the missile strikes on the Ain Al-Asad Base, around of 100 of the 133 Danish troops stationed there will be moved to Kuwait until the current situation between Iran and the US becomes more stable. Around 30 to 40 Danish soldiers will remain in Iraq, however.

“It’s our clear belief that the coalition’s effort against Islamic State (IS) is critical to improving security in regards to terror,” said Frederiksen.

“The safety of our soldiers has our highest priority. We have decided to move a group of soldiers to Kuwait, and it is important to underline that this is a temporary measure.”

READ ALSO: Danish personnel under fire from Iranian missiles at air base in Iraq

Fragile situation
The Iraqi Parliament decided over the weekend that it no longer wanted foreign troops in the country following the killing of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani in a US drone strike in Iraq last week.

However, the coalition is in the country at the behest of the Iraqi government and it has not asked the US and its allies to leave.

Denmark has deployed soldiers to Iraq since 2014 as part of Operation Inherent Resolve, an international coalition formed to see off the threat of IS in Iraq and Syria.

