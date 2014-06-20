Denmark ranks 10th in EU study index for international students

Denmark is among the top 10 European countries most attractive to international students when it comes to the quality of its education and lifestyle, according to the Study.EU Country Ranking 2017.
Researchers assessed 30 countries based on three categories: the quality of education, average cost of living, and quality of life and prospects of employment.
Denmark scored reasonably well in the category ‘life and career’, for which it ranked 9th, as well as in the category ‘education’ (18.6 points), ranking 10th.
But it did not fare so well for cost of living, which contributed to it finishing at number 12 overall.
Germany topped the ranking with 83.2 points out of 100, scoring highest in the categories ‘life and career’ and ‘education’.
The UK, the Netherlands, France and Sweden completed the top five.