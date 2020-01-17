 Denmark rated best country in the world to raise kids - The Post

Denmark rated best country in the world to raise kids

Generous paternal leave system makes it tough to beat

Not a bad place for raising wee ones (photo: Christian Wenande)
January 17th, 2020 8:56 am| by Christian W

How many Danes have you met while living abroad who return home when it’s time to raise a family?

Well, there might be a pretty good reason for that.

According to the latest ‘Best countries report’, Denmark finishes top of the pile when it comes to raising children.

The report highlighted generous paternal leave system, including mothers being able to take off four weeks of maternity leave before the expected due date.

“Denmark finishes as the No 1 country in this ranking. Europa, the official website of the European Union, calls the Danish parental leave system ‘among the most generous and flexible in the EU’,” the report found.

READ ALSO: Copenhagen to invest in growing children population

Scandi hattrick 
Last year’s winners, Sweden, came in second, followed by Norway, Canada and the Netherlands.

Finland, Switzerland, New Zealand, Australia and Austria rounded out the top 10.

Other notables included the UK (11), Germany (13), France (14), the US (18), Japan (19), Brazil (25), South Korea (26), Mexico (32), China (43), Russia (44) and India (59).

Related News



Latest News

Activities
On Screens: When’s it all white on the night, spiky reactions will get you noticed
Activities
Winter Events: Dubliner all set for another rousing Burns Night
Activities
Winter Art: Leaping out of the darkness into the pink
National
Copenhagen closure: Man cleared of raping woman in mayor’s bed

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved