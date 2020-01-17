Denmark rated best country in the world to raise kids

How many Danes have you met while living abroad who return home when it’s time to raise a family?

Well, there might be a pretty good reason for that.

According to the latest ‘Best countries report’, Denmark finishes top of the pile when it comes to raising children.

The report highlighted generous paternal leave system, including mothers being able to take off four weeks of maternity leave before the expected due date.

“Denmark finishes as the No 1 country in this ranking. Europa, the official website of the European Union, calls the Danish parental leave system ‘among the most generous and flexible in the EU’,” the report found.

Scandi hattrick

Last year’s winners, Sweden, came in second, followed by Norway, Canada and the Netherlands.

Finland, Switzerland, New Zealand, Australia and Austria rounded out the top 10.

Other notables included the UK (11), Germany (13), France (14), the US (18), Japan (19), Brazil (25), South Korea (26), Mexico (32), China (43), Russia (44) and India (59).