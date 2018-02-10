 Denmark reaches ‘Higher Ground’ in Eurovision final – The Post

Denmark reaches ‘Higher Ground’ in Eurovision final

A strong showing at Thursday’s semi-final sets Rasmussen up for the Saturday night extravaganza

Jonas Rasmussen is hoping for one more victory on Saturday (photo: Wouter van Vliet)
May 11th, 2018 10:20 am| by Ray W
Danes celebrated with millions around the world as the Rasmussen, the ‘Danish Viking’,  climbed into Saturday’s Eurovision Grand Final with a strong showing  of this year’s entry ‘Higher Ground’ during the semi-finals at the Altice Arena in Lisbon on Thursday night.

“It’s completely crazy and amazing,” Rasmussen told DR Nyheder. “It was so cool, I almost cannot remember any of the performances. It’s three minutes flying by, and an audience that’s completely insane.”

The producers of the 2018 Eurovision Song Contest have determined the running order of Saturday’s Grand Final. Denmark will perform in the fifteenth spot during the second act of the three part show.

Running order set
Producers said that the running order is intended to both create an entertaining programme and ensure each act has the opportunity to shine. They consider things like music genre, whether a song is performed by a solo singer or group, the use of props, tempo and other aspects of each act.

Each act drew in which half of the Grand Final they would perform. As host country, Portugal drew its number eight spot during the Heads of Delegation meeting in March.

READ MORE: Danish Eurovision entry gives a nod to Iceland

The running order was proposed by the production team of Host Broadcaster RTP and approved by the EBU’s Executive Supervisor and the Chairman of the Reference Group, the governing body of the contest on behalf of all 43 participating broadcasters.

Eurovision Grand Finale 2018


The Eurovision Song Contest is being held this year in Lisbon, Portugal. The finale will be broadcast on Saturday, May 12th at 9 pm on DR 1 and online at dr.dk/grandprix. Denmark is represented this year by Rasmussen with the song ‘Higher Ground’. The running order for Saturday’s Grand Finale is:

01. Ukraine
02. Spain
03. Slovenia
04. Lithuania
05. Austria
06. Estonia
07. Norway
08. Portugal
BREAK
09. United Kingdom
10. Serbia
11. Germany
12. Albania
13. France
14. Czech Republic
15. Denmark
16. Australia
BREAK
17. Finland
18. Bulgaria
19. Moldova
20. Sweden
21. Hungary
22. Israel
23. The Netherlands
24. Ireland
25. Cyprus
26. Italy

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
