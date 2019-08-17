Denmark ready to make impression in Iceland summit

The foreign minister, Jeppe Kofod, is currently in Iceland to take part in the annual Arctic Circle conference to take part in discussions pertaining to the future of the region.

Upwards of 2,000 politicians, researchers and business leaders are taking part, including leaders from the US, Russia, China, Sweden, Finland, Iceland and Greenland.

“For the Arctic population, not least Greenland, it’s very much about everyday life. It’s about sustainable economic development, the climate and living conditions,” said Kofod.

“Working to strengthen efforts in the Arctic and co-operation in the Commonwealth has a high priority for me and the government.”

Security agenda

Another critical topic that will be discussed at the conference, held every autumn in Reykjavik since 2013, is security in the Arctic region.

