Denmark remains on top of rule of law index

Denmark once again finished top of the global pile in this year’s Rule of Law index published by the World Justice Project, an independent organisation advocating the advancement of rule of law around the world.

Denmark was ranked number one overall ahead of Norway, Finland, Sweden and the Netherlands. Germany, New Zealand, Austria, Canada and Australia completed the top 10.

The index (here in English) was based on scores in eight categories, with Denmark placing no lower than fifth in any of them. The Danes topped the categories ‘Constraints on Government Powers’ and ‘Absence of Corruption’ and ranked second for ‘Fundamental Rights’ and ‘Civil Justice’.

Unvenerable Venezuela

Denmark finished third for ‘Open Government’, ‘Regulatory Enforcement’ and ‘Criminal Justice’, and it ranked fifth in ‘Order & Security’.

Other notables included the UK (11), Japan (14), the US (19), South Korea (20), Brazil (52), India (62), China (75), Russia (89) and Nigeria (97).

Venezuela finished rock bottom of the index, preceded by Cambodia, Afghanistan, Egypt and Cameroon.