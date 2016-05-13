Denmark routed by Canada at ice hockey world championships

Canada dominated overmatched Denmark with a resounding 7-1 victory on Monday at the 2018 IIHF World Championships. Six different scorers lit the lamp for Canada in the win over the hosts at Jyske Bank Boxen. Jesper Jensen Aabo netted Denmark’s only goal. The win improved Canada’s record to 2-0-1 in preliminary play.

Denmark next faces Finland at the Jyske Bank Boxen on May 10

USA continues to roll

Team USA dealt Germany their third straight loss on Monday, shutting out Markus Eisenschmid and company 3-0 in Herning. The US remains undefeated in three preliminary-round contests and next faces Latvia.

Sweden undefeated

Team Sweden remain undefeated after skating to their third straight win of the tournament: a 4-0 victory over France. Rickard Rakell scored just 24 seconds after the puck drop, and the Swedes followed with goals from Mikael Backlund, Oliver Ekman-Larsson, and Elias Petterson. Sweden faces off against Austria tomorrow in Copenhagen.

Russia routs Belarus, Lewis resigns

Russia routed Belarus 6-0. Veteran captain Pavel Datsyuk led the Russians with two goals in the Group A clash in Copenhagen. Russia has already scored 20 goals in three games.

The poor start by Belarus has resulted in Dave Lewis stepping down as head coach, according to the Belarusian Ice Hockey Federation.

Belarus has lost 0-5 to Sweden, 2-6 to France, and 0-6 to Russia since the start of the world championships. Sergei Pushkov will serve as acting head coach of the Belarusian team.

Finland and Norway are slated for a 20:15 start tonight at Jyske Bank Boxen.