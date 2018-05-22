 Denmark runs for Crown Prince Frederik – The Post

Denmark runs for Crown Prince Frederik

Danes of all ages across the country ran to celebrate the Crown Prince’s upcoming birthday

Crown Prince Frederik starts the runners off (Photo: Hasse Ferrold)
May 22nd, 2018 2:18 pm| by Oliver Raassina
The celebrations for Crown Prince Frederik’s 50th birthday were in full flow yesterday in the form of the Royal Run.

The event offered the opportunity to run with the Crown Prince across the five largest cities in Denmark, in celebration of his 50th birthday this upcoming Saturday. In addition to the Crown Prince’s family, children, students, soldiers and Olympic athletes were amongst those who joined in on the festivities.

A national event
The run took the form of four one-mile runs in the cities of Aalborg, Aarhus, Esbjerg and Odense, before moving on to a 10 km run through Copenhagen and Frederiksberg.

Over 70,000 people took part across the five cities, making it the eight largest running race by participation ever.

Due to the large number of participants, traffic and public transport was disrupted significantly, with delays and detours lasting until the evening.

Just the beginning of celebrations
The Royal Run marked the beginning of the Crown Prince’s birthday week, along with him visiting Aarhus for the opening of the Crown Prince Frederik Center for Public Leadership and the unveiling of a new portrait at Frederiksborg Castle.

READ ALSO: Freddy turning 50: Royal bash in May

The celebratory week will culminate in Frederik’s birthday on Saturday. Perhaps fittingly, a special birthday gala show will be broadcast live from Copenhagen’s Royal Arena on DR on Sunday.

 

