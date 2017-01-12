Denmark scores high praise for organic efforts

With more and more Danes buying and developing organic wares than ever before, it’s perhaps little surprise that Denmark continuously attracts praise for its organic prowess.

And that was the case yet again this week, as Denmark was named ‘Country of the Year’ by the Nordic Organic Food Fair – Scandinavia’s leading sustainable living event.

“It’s a great honour to be nominated as Country of the Year at the 2019 Nordic Organic Food Fair,” said Helle Friberg, the head of advocacy organisation, Organic Denmark.

“Organic Denmark has been working for more than two decades on expanding and developing the organic food sector and organic agriculture, and we work daily trying to fulfil current and future societal and consumer demands.”

Danes bossing it

This year’s fair, held at the MalmöMässan event centre in Sweden on November 13-14, will see Denmark carry out the official opening ceremony.

As part of the fair, Organic Denmark has prepared a new concept that includes offering a sustainable stand made out of recycled material for their exhibitors.

Denmark is often referred to as the world leaders in organics, as the Danes consume more organic food products per capita compared to the rest of the world. Close to 12 percent of daily good sales are organic and over half of Danes purchase organic wares at least once a week.

Moreover, the Danes have set an ambitious goal to double the amount of agricultural land dedicated to organic produce, organic export and organic consumption by 2030.