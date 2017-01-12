 Denmark sees surge in number of poor – The Post

Denmark sees surge in number of poor

Over 44,000 people living below the poverty line

Just 18,650 were living below the poverty line in 2002 (photo: Pixabay)
April 18th, 2017 9:03 am| by Christian W
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

According to new figures from the economic council for labour movement, Arbejderbevægelsens Erhvervsråd (AE), the number of people living in poverty in Denmark has more than doubled over the past decade or so.

The figures showed that over 44,000 people were considered to be living in poverty in Denmark in 2015 – up significantly from the 18,650 living below the poverty line in 2002.



READ MORE: Government scraps official national poverty line

Benefits slashed
AE expert Jonas Schytz Juul contends that the development is largely down to the lower benefits that the unemployed and foreigners began receiving during the last decade. Particularly young people have been impacted by the lower benefits.

“There is a group of young people who don’t get going with an education, and that group has increased among the poor,” Juul told Information newspaper.

Denmark’s official poverty line was repealed in 2015 by the Venstre government, but AE continues to make annual calculations based on the previous poverty line.

Using that standard, a person is considered poor if they have earned less than 50 percent of the median income level for three consecutive years, is not a student and has savings of less than 100,000 kroner.

The number of poor people has more than doubled (photo: AE)

Related News



Latest News

Denmark
Easter News in Brief: Turkish Danes back Erdogan’s bid for more powers
National
DF wants to ban religious headwear in the public sector
EU
Denmark prepares for post-Brexit tussle over fishing rights
News
What a beauty! Danish researchers purchase slice of famous Mars meteorite

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 3336 3300

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2014 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2015 Online Post | All Rights Reserved