 Denmark sends millions in aid to Yemen – The Post

Denmark sends millions in aid to Yemen

Some 75 percent of population in dire need of humanitarian assistance

Yemen is enduring one of the worst humanitarian crises in the world (photo: UK Yemen Aid)
April 3rd, 2018 9:46 am| by Christian W
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

Denmark has earmarked 70 million kroner in aid to help alleviate the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Yemen.

The impoverished Middle Eastern country is facing one of the worst crises in the world at the moment, with 22.2 million people – around 75 percent of the population – in desperate need of help. Two million Yemenites have been driven from their homes.

“It’s almost impossible to comprehend the amount of suffering in Yemen. Starving mothers trying to save their starving children, while the civil war rages and aid is often prevented from reaching those who need it the most,” said Ulla Tørnæs, the development minister.

READ MORE: Denmark sends huge aid contribution to Iraq

Dire straits
Over 8 million people face starvation in Yemen, and about 1.8 million children and over 1 million pregnant or breastfeeding women are seriously undernourished.

Adding to the desperation is an outbreak of cholera, which has struck an estimated 1 million people over the past year.

Last year, the UN and its humanitarian partners managed to deliver aid to 10 million people in Yemen, and Denmark sent 219 million kroner to the crisis in 2017.

Related News



Latest News

National
Danish News in Brief: Majority back 125 percent cigarette price hike
National
Winter woe finally waning? Temperatures to skyrocket
International
We have lift-off! Denmark’s big space project successfully launched
International
Denmark sends millions in aid to Yemen

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved