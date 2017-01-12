Denmark sets aside millions for multiple sclerosis patients and their families

The government has agreed with Dansk Folkeparti (DF) to earmark 38.7 million kroner to improving the conditions of multiple sclerosis patients and their families.

Other key elements of the agreement include strengthening treatment at hospitals and offering more support to the next of kin of patients.

“Multiple sclerosis isn’t a disease that can be cured. It’s one you must live with. Often it turns the lives and futures of entire families upside down, so I’m pleased that we can present an overall plan for the multiple sclerosis arena that will be improve the efforts for people with the disease and their close ones,” said the health minister, Ellen Nørby.

READ MORE: Denmark has one of the highest rates of multiple sclerosis in the world

On the rise

Part of the plan also involves ensuring that people with multiple sclerosis have access to high quality treatment wherever they may live in Denmark.

More and more Danes, 600-700 every year, are being diagnosed with the disabling disease, which attacks the central nervous system – symptoms include pain, sensory disturbances, spasticity, paralysis and visual disturbances, as well as cognitive and mental changes.

Symptoms can often vary from person to person and some patients are barely impacted by the disease for long stretches at a time, while others suffer on a daily basis.

A report from late last year showed there are 16,000 people struggling with multiple sclerosis in Denmark – the third-highest rate per capita in the world behind just San Marino and Canada.