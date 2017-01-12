Denmark shooting for the digital stars

The government is working towards Denmark being accepted into the prestigious Digital 7 (D7) Network, a co-operation involving the world’s most digitally-advanced nations using technology to improve the lives of the public.

Currently, D7 includes the seven (as the name suggests) countries Canada, Estonia, South Korea, New Zealand, Israel, the UK and Uruguay, but Denmark is gunning for a D8.

“We have come very far with digital services in Denmark – actually we are among the best in the world – but it doesn’t mean we should rest on our laurels,” said the innovation minister, Sophie Løhde.

“We must measure up to and learn from the best, and the D7 will provide us with a unique opportunity to do so.”

Next year

Denmark can become part of the D7 network if one or more of the current members invites the Danes to join and the other countries approve.

The government is working towards Denmark’s formal application next year.