 Denmark shooting for the digital stars – The Post

Denmark shooting for the digital stars

Government working towards being admitted to the Digital 7 Network

Danes hoping to make up a D8 (photo: Pixabay)
October 18th, 2018 12:00 pm| by Christian W
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

The government is working towards Denmark being accepted into the prestigious Digital 7 (D7) Network, a co-operation involving the world’s most digitally-advanced nations using technology to improve the lives of the public.

Currently, D7 includes the seven (as the name suggests) countries Canada, Estonia, South Korea, New Zealand, Israel, the UK and Uruguay, but Denmark is gunning for a D8.

“We have come very far with digital services in Denmark – actually we are among the best in the world – but it doesn’t mean we should rest on our laurels,” said the innovation minister, Sophie Løhde.

“We must measure up to and learn from the best, and the D7 will provide us with a unique opportunity to do so.”

READ MORE: Denmark is the world champion of public digitalisation

Next year
Denmark can become part of the D7 network if one or more of the current members invites the Danes to join and the other countries approve.

The government is working towards Denmark’s formal application next year.

Related News



Latest News

Business
Science News in Brief: Engineering students present green energy project for Africa at PG4 Summit
EU
Danes largely positive about EU, new poll shows
International
Denmark shooting for the digital stars
Culture
Wrecks of Danish slave ships identified in the Caribbean

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved