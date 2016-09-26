Denmark has decided to ratify the Hong Kong Convention for the safe and environmentally-sound recycling of ships, the environment minister, Esben Lunde Larsen, has announced.

In the spring of 2017, Denmark will pledge to follow a set of regulations that aim to ensure old ships, which are out of operation, “do not pose any unnecessary risk to human health and safety or to the environment”.



One of the regulations is that ships will be required to carry an inventory of hazardous materials.