Denmark splashing through wettest autumn ever

The hottest, the sunniest, the driest … the list of weather-related records being reached and breached in recent years seems to be unparalleled.

Well, the record keepers can add another one to the list following revelations that this autumn has been the wettest in history – or at least since levels started being registered back in 1874.

Over the past three months, so much rain has fallen on the Danes that the 327mm record from 1967 was surpassed last night.

“We beat the record because September and October have been really wet. We entered November with 260mm of rain, so despite November producing an average level of rain, it’s still enough to beat the record,” Mikael Scharling, a climatologist with national weather forecasters DMI, told DR Nyheder.

“It’s not every day we see a record like that, so it’s special.”

Wet and mild Xmas

The vast amounts of rain this autumn have also put 2019 in pole position to snap up another record – the wettest year ever recorded.

Currently, about 815mm have fallen during the year, and there’s not far to go to reach the record 905mm set in 1999.

Usually, about 83mm falls in December so there is ample opportunity for a new record to be set – particularly given that eight days of November still need to go in the books.

The good news, for those who appreciate a drier climate at least, is that the immense downpour of the autumn won’t necessarily translate into a wet autumn nest year. However, DMI did forecast that this winter was due to be mild … and wet.