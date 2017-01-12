Denmark still a major aid contributor, figures reveal

According to a recent report from the economic co-operation body OECD, Denmark was one of five countries in the Development Assistance Committee that lived up to the UN goal of giving 0.7 percent of its gross national income in development aid.

The other four on the list were Norway, Sweden, Luxembourg and the UK.

A strict immigration policy

“Once again, Denmark is amongst the few countries that live up to the UN goals. The strict policy on immigration has cut the number of asylum-seekers coming to Denmark in 2018 and we’ve been able to strengthen our efforts in developing countries,” said the development minister, Ulla Tørnæs.

More exactly, the preliminary figures for 2018 show that Denmark made a 0.72 percent contribution. The final figure for all the OECD countries will be published at the end of the year.

“It is vital to create better conditions so that young people can see a future for themselves where they live. In this way, we can also help prevent irregular migration,” added Tørnæs.