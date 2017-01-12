 Denmark still a major aid contributor, figures reveal – The Post

Denmark still a major aid contributor, figures reveal

When it comes to fulfilling its UN obligations on development aid, Denmark still comes near the top of the class

The Danish government aid agency Danida has supported this project in Malaysia (photo: CEphoto/Uwe Aranas)
April 11th, 2019 1:40 pm| by Stephen Gadd

According to a recent report from the economic co-operation body OECD, Denmark was one of five countries in the Development Assistance Committee that lived up to the UN goal of giving 0.7 percent of its gross national income in development aid.

The other four on the list were Norway, Sweden, Luxembourg and the UK.

A strict immigration policy
“Once again, Denmark is amongst the few countries that live up to the UN goals. The strict policy on immigration has cut the number of asylum-seekers coming to Denmark in 2018 and we’ve been able to strengthen our efforts in developing countries,” said the development minister, Ulla Tørnæs.

More exactly, the preliminary figures for 2018 show that Denmark made a 0.72 percent contribution. The final figure for all the OECD countries will be published at the end of the year.

“It is vital to create better conditions so that young people can see a future for themselves where they live. In this way, we can also help prevent irregular migration,” added Tørnæs.

Related News



Latest News

Culture
Culture Round-up: Staunch republican Von Trier loves our Freddy
National
Denmark still a major aid contributor, figures reveal
National
Facebook ejects Danish right-wing news outlet: not once but twice!
International
Historical ‘experiment’ involving Greenlandic children triggers official enquiry

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved