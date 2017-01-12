Denmark still top in EU for eHealth

Denmark still leads the way in the EU when it comes to eHealth, according to a recently-published report, ‘Benchmarking Deployment of eHealth among General Practitioners (2018)’.

The report, which documented that electronic-based health treatment has increased among general practitioners across Europe since 2013, ranked Denmark first, followed by Spain, Finland and the UK.

“On average, eHealth adoption is higher among countries with a NHS system compared to social insurance and transition countries. Denmark, Finland and Sweden are the countries with the highest scores among the NHS countries; Ireland, Belgium and France have the highest scores among the social insurance countries; and Estonia, Croatia and the Czech Republic are the leaders among the transition countries,” the report found.

Tackling telehealth

Meanwhile, the report also revealed that Denmark jumped from 20th to fourth place for ‘telehealth’ – the overall usage of digitally-supported healthcare services.

Denmark also scored highly for the use of electronic patient journals, health data and clinical decision support.

At the opposite end of the spectrum, Greece, Malta, Romania and Slovakia were some of the countries where eHealth solutions were not as widespread.

Download the entire report (in English) here.