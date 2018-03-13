 Denmark supports new EU plastic ban – The Post

Denmark supports new EU plastic ban

New proposal seeks to get rid of disposable cutlery, straws and q-tips

Plastic straws on the chopping board (photo: Pixabay)
October 29th, 2018 11:54 am| by Christian W
Denmark is in support of a new EU proposal that aims to ban plastic disposable plates and cutlery, straws, q-tips and balloon sticks, as well as a number of other initiatives geared towards reducing the use of plastic.

The environment and food minister, Jakob Ellemann-Jensen, praised the EU effort, contending that it is an important step on the road to tackling plastic pollution in Europe.

“There are certain aspects of the proposal that we need to adjust to fit Danish conditions. In Denmark, for instance, we already have an effective method to collect plastic bottles and lids, so we don’t require new rules for that,” said Ellemann-Jensen.

“But overall it is a good proposal that responds to the serious European plastic pollution situation.”

READ MORE: EU takes first step towards banning takeaway plastic

In effect by 2021
According to the EU Commission, the law change will help reduce the amount of plastic pollution littering European beaches by 17 percent.

The EU member states will discuss the details of the new legislation this week, after which the EU Parliament and Council will negotiate a final directive. If approved, the new law will come into effect in 2021.

The EU Commission proposal includes:


– Banning the sale of certain plastic products, such as disposable cutlery and plates, straws, balloon sticks and q-tips. More sustainable alternatives to these plastic products exist on the market

– Demands regarding national initiatives for the significant reduction of consumption of certain disposable plastic products for food and drink – such as food containers for fast food and takeaways and drink holders

– Demands of a separate collection of at least 90 percent of all plastic bottles for drinks

– Design demands concerning plastic lids for drinking products being attached to containers

– Certain plastic disposable products, such as wet wipes, tampons and balloons to be labelled with information indicating the negative impact the products have on nature and the environment when not properly disposed of

– Member states must ensure that an expanded system is established that holds producers accountable for their products – including producers of fishing equipment, cigarette filters, disposable cups, food containers, packaging bags, drink holders, wet wipes, sanitary napkins, balloons and light-weight plastic bags

