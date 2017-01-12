Denmark throws away precious win against ten-man Romania

With about five minutes to go in last night’s 2018 World Cup qualifiers, it was looking really good for Denmark.

The Danes held a 1-0 lead against ten-man Romania and Montenegro needed just one more goal to beat Poland – a result that would have seen Denmark qualify directly to the World Cup next summer.

But then it all went south. Poland scored two goals, securing them top spot in Group E, and Romania equalised with a scrappy deflected effort to cancel out Christian Eriksen’s penalty and earn a 1-1 draw.

Come on Ireland and Ukraine!

The result means that Denmark will have to hang its hopes on other results when it comes to being seeded for the playoffs.

More specifically, there are two games that Denmark will be keeping an eye on tonight. Ukraine vs Croatia and Wales vs Ireland. Should either Croatia or Wales fail to win, Denmark will most probably be seeded. Another, but more unlikely scenario would be if Italy fails to beat Albania.

As of now, Denmark, Italy and Northern Ireland have qualified for the playoffs. Slovakia, with the worst record of the four, will join them should other results go their way.