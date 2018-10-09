Denmark to co-host new climate commission

Denmark is co-hosting the new Global Commission on Adaptation (GCA), which is being launched in The Hague today.

Over the next two years, the commission will focus on global climate adaption and present specific solutions, including getting the private sector more involved.

“Climate adaptation is a global challenge that requires co-operation across sectors and borders,” said the development minister Ulla Tørnæs.

“It’s in all our interests to support the work to find and finance concrete solutions that can help populations act here and now.”

READ MORE: Denmark disappointed in EU climate proposal

More private dancers

One of the commission’s most pressing tasks is to compile a report for the 2019 UN Climate Summit and to support implementation of the obligations that are agreed upon during the summit.

In particular, the commission will look into how to better engage the private sector in climate change solutions, as well as bringing civil societies, global institutions and states more firmly into the fold.

“To be able to deliver on the promises we made in the Paris Agreement, it is imperative to engage the private sector in the work regarding climate adaptation,” said Tørnæs.

“The knowledge, technology and financing of the private sector needs to be put in to play with far more vigour.”

Denmark plans to support GCA with just over 37 million kroner over the next two years and Peter Damgaard Jensen, the head of pension firm PKA and the Institutional Investors Group on Climate Change (IIGCC), will be Denmark’s representative at the commission.