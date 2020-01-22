Denmark to crack down on anti-Semitism 

Last November, dozens of anti-Semitic acts were conducted in several Danish cities and towns to mark the 81st anniversary of Kristallnacht.

Now, the government has pledged to crack down on anti-Semitism in Denmark, promising more awareness of the problem and better protection of Jewish institutions.

“Here in Denmark we are once again seeing anti-Semitism rear its ugly head,” said PM Mette Frederiksen.

“Last year a Jewish cemetery was vandalised and the Star of David was plastered on mailboxes and homes. As before, I think there is every reason to distance ourselves from anti-Semitism.”

A defining moment

The government also intends to incorporate an official definition of anti-Semitism, which Danish authorities will have to adhere to.

The definition comes from the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA).

“Anti-Semitism is a certain perception of Jews, which may be expressed as hatred towards Jews,” it explains. “Rhetorical and physical manifestations of anti-Semitism are directed towards Jewish or non-Jewish individuals and/or their property, and towards Jewish community institutions and religious facilities.”

Frederiksen’s remarks come just days before she travels to Jerusalem to take part in the World Holocaust Forum, which marks the 75th year anniversary of the liberation of the Nazi death camp Auschwitz.