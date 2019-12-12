Denmark to dispatch Navy to the Persian Gulf

In the wake of a series of dramatic events involving Iran seizing foreign shipping in the Strait of Hormuz this year, Denmark indicated in June that it was positively inclined towards being part of an international coalition that would protect shipping in the strategic passage.

Now, the government has put words into action, pledging two separate naval contributions in 2020 as part of a European-led mission.

“Denmark is the world’s fifth-largest shipping nation, so we have a particular interest and responsibility in ensuring maritime security, including in the Strait of Hormuz,” said the foreign minister, Jeppe Kofod.

No dearth of diplomacy

Denmark will send one to two officers to the French-led headquarters in Abu Dhabi at the beginning of 2020 and then deploy a frigate with accompanying helicopter and crew for four months in the autumn of the year.

The Danish deployment will operate in collaboration with the US-led security mission in the region, the International Maritime Security Construct (IMSC).

Diplomatic initiatives aimed at boosting dialogue on maritime security in the region are expected to supplement the Danish military action. Parliament still needs to approve the naval deployment.

In 2015, the Iranian authorities seized a Maersk ship in the Strait of Hormuz over an unpaid debt that the Danish company had not been made aware of.