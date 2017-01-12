Denmark to get first female ambassador in Washington DC

The Foreign Ministry has revealed its ambassadorial strategy for 2019, which includes a woman leading Danish diplomacy in the US for the first time, while a number of other ambassadors are rotating back home following the end of their tenures abroad.
Lone Dencker Wisborg will replace Lars Gert Lose in Washington to become the first Danish female ambassador to the US. Lose, meanwhile, will return to Copenhagen to head the Foreign Ministry department.
Diplomatic musical chairs
Elsewhere, Erik Brøgger Rasmussen will replace Wisborg as the head of resources and organisational development at the ministry, while Christina Markus Lassen will become the new head of policy.
In total 19 positions abroad and 12 at the Foreign Ministry have been filled, pending approval by the host nations. See more below.