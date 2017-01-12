Denmark to get first female ambassador in Washington DC

– Michael Starbæk Christensen will leave a position in Parliament to become the new ambassador to France as Kirsten Malling Biering rotates back to the Foreign Ministry

– Peter Taksøe-Jensen will exchange his position as ambassador to India with Freddy Svane, the ambassador to Japan, while Einar Hebogård Jensen will assume the position as ambassador to South Korea, replacing Thomas Lehmann, who returns to the Foreign Ministry.

– Vibeke Rovsing Lauritzen will become the ambassador to Sweden, replacing home-bound Ove Ullerup, while Danny Annan will continue on as ambassador to Iran in wake of the recent diplomatic troubles

– Mette Nørgaard Dissing-Spandet to replace Hebogård Jensen as ambassador to Tanzania

– Michael Lund Jeppesen to take over the reins in Afghanistan from Nicolaj A Hejberg Petersen, who becomes the boss in Uganda

– Grete Sillasen takes control in the Philippines as current ambassador Jan Top Christensen rotates back to the Foreign Ministry

– Hans Brask will take over as ambassador to Lithuania from Dan Frederiksen, who rotates back to the Foreign Ministry

– Flemming Stender to become the ambassador to Latvia, replacing Hans Brask, who moves to Lithuania

– Erik Laursen becomes the new permanent Danish representative to the Council of Europe in Strasbourg, replacing Arnold de Fine Skibsted, who ships back to the Foreign Ministry

– Marie-Louise Koch Wegter will become the deputy permanent representative of Denmark to the UN in New York, replacing Peter Lehmann Nielsen who rotates back home