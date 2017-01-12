 Denmark to get first female ambassador in Washington DC – The Post

Denmark to get first female ambassador in Washington DC

Foreign Ministry unveils diplomatic shake ups for 2019

See who’s being deployed or rotating back to the ministry? (photo: UM.dk)
November 22nd, 2018 2:05 pm| by Christian W
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

The Foreign Ministry has revealed its ambassadorial strategy for 2019, which includes a woman leading Danish diplomacy in the US for the first time, while a number of other ambassadors are rotating back home following the end of their tenures abroad.

Lone Dencker Wisborg will replace Lars Gert Lose in Washington to become the first Danish female ambassador to the US. Lose, meanwhile, will return to Copenhagen to head the Foreign Ministry department.

READ MORE: Denmark dropping down the world diplomatic rankings

Diplomatic musical chairs
Elsewhere, Erik Brøgger Rasmussen will replace Wisborg as the head of resources and organisational development at the ministry, while Christina Markus Lassen will become the new head of policy.

In total 19 positions abroad and 12 at the Foreign Ministry have been filled, pending approval by the host nations. See more below.

Diplomatic changes:


– Michael Starbæk Christensen will leave a position in Parliament to become the new ambassador to France as Kirsten Malling Biering rotates back to the Foreign Ministry

– Peter Taksøe-Jensen will exchange his position as ambassador to India with Freddy Svane, the ambassador to Japan, while Einar Hebogård Jensen will assume the position as ambassador to South Korea, replacing Thomas Lehmann, who returns to the Foreign Ministry.

– Vibeke Rovsing Lauritzen will become the ambassador to Sweden, replacing home-bound Ove Ullerup, while Danny Annan will continue on as ambassador to Iran in wake of the recent diplomatic troubles

– Mette Nørgaard Dissing-Spandet to replace Hebogård Jensen as ambassador to Tanzania

– Michael Lund Jeppesen to take over the reins in Afghanistan from Nicolaj A Hejberg Petersen, who becomes the boss in Uganda

– Grete Sillasen takes control in the Philippines as current ambassador Jan Top Christensen rotates back to the Foreign Ministry

– Hans Brask will take over as ambassador to Lithuania from Dan Frederiksen, who rotates back to the Foreign Ministry

– Flemming Stender to become the ambassador to Latvia, replacing Hans Brask, who moves to Lithuania

– Erik Laursen becomes the new permanent Danish representative to the Council of Europe in Strasbourg, replacing Arnold de Fine Skibsted, who ships back to the Foreign Ministry

– Marie-Louise Koch Wegter will become the deputy permanent representative of Denmark to the UN in New York, replacing Peter Lehmann Nielsen who rotates back home

Related News



Latest News

Business
Retailers expecting another record day on Black Friday
National
Skeleton of missing woman found near Aarhus
Local
Local News in Brief: Municipalities refuse to play ball ahead of Euro 2020
International
Denmark to get first female ambassador in Washington DC

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved