 Denmark to hold its first blasphemy case for nearly half a century – The Post

Denmark to hold its first blasphemy case for nearly half a century

Only fourth case in history as man burns Koran in north Jutland and puts video on Facebook

From the ashes rose a court case (photo: Al Jazeera English)
February 23rd, 2017 11:17 am| by Christian W
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

Denmark will hold its first blasphemy case for 46 years after the state prosecutor’s decision to charge a man with blasphemy for burning a copy of the Koran in 2015.

It’s the first time since 1971 that a person in Denmark has been charged with blasphemy, and only the fourth time in history.



The case involves a 42-year-old man from north Jutland who published a video on the internet in December 2015 of himself burning a Koran in his garden. He published the video via the Facebook group ‘JA TIL FRIHED – NEJ TIL ISLAM’ (YES TO FREEDOM – NO TO ISLAM).

READ MORE: Blasphemy law should be revoked, says church minister

Fine with a fine
According to the prosecutor, the man also wrote “Think of your neighbour, it stinks when it burns” in text under the video.

The punishment for blasphemy can be up to four months in prison, but the prosecutor contends that the state is looking to just fine the man in this situation.

Denmark's three other blasphemy cases:


1971 – To heads of programming for national broadcaster DR were acquitted by Gladsaxe Court for the TV and radio shows during which the artist Trille performed the song ‘Ham Gud’ (‘Him God’) and ‘Øjet’ (‘The Eye’)

1946 – Two people were fined for undertaking a ‘baptism action’ during a mask ball in Copenhagen

1938 – Four people were convicted in the Eastern High Court for hanging up posters in the public and in newspapers that mocked the belief system of the Jewish faith

Related News


Latest News

Denmark
Breast-baring t-shirt and twerking workshops at the Female Festival
Local
About Town: Copenhagen Visitor Service welcomes you to the future
Business
Development minister visits Syrian refugees
National
No doctor on call when deadly meningitis symptoms were reported to emergency line

Sign up to receive The Daily Newsletter

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 3336 3300

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2014 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2015 Online Post | All Rights Reserved