 Denmark to introduce temporary border controls on Swedish border – The Post

Denmark to introduce temporary border controls on Swedish border

The checks will be random and not as stringent as the ones carried out north of the Øresund

The Swedish border controls have become a way of life (photo: Sendelbach)
October 10th, 2019 10:41 am| by Ben Hamilton

Denmark is introducing temporary border controls on its border with Sweden from mid-November.

The government directly attributes the security measure to some of the Greater Copenhagen bomb attacks and Herlev gang shootings, which the police strongly suspect are connected to Swedes living in the Malmö and Stockholm areas.

More controls at a time when the EU wants to curb them
The measure comes at a time when pressure is building on Denmark to cease its temporary border controls on its border with Germany, which have been in place since 4 January 2016 – initially due to the migrant crisis, and today due to the terror threat.

But the EU recently indicated that such controls are prohibitive to the union’s freedom of movement, and that in the future the controls will need to be requested every two months.

Not as stringent on the controls north of the border
The controls on the border with Sweden will only check people travelling into Denmark during one to three periods a week (which are presumably just a few hours long) – unlike the Swedish checks, which are carried out on absolutely everyone entering the country.

Since 2015, travellers entering Sweden via road or rail across the Øresund Link, or on ferry services departing from Helsingør, Rønne, Frederikshavn and Grenaa, have been checked – and it has therefore been necessary to carry your passport with you.

