 Denmark to invest millions in education of vulnerable girls – The Post

Denmark to invest millions in education of vulnerable girls

547 million set aside to assist women and girls in crisis areas

Some 4 million kids are without schooling worldwide (photo: Pixabay)
October 1st, 2018 10:41 am| by Christian W
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

During the Global Citizen Music Festival in New York City, the Danish government revealed it had agreed to earmark 447 million kroner to educate girls in 2019.

A further 100 million kroner will be set aside in 2018 for the Education Cannot Wait fund that focuses on educational efforts of girls residing in countries where there are conflicts. Since the foundation of Education Cannot Wait in 2016, Denmark has been the fund’s biggest donor.

“When parents in refugee camps are asked what they want most for their children, the answer is almost always ‘education’,” said the development minister Ulla Tørnæs.

“They know that education is essential to girls and young women having a real opportunity for a future.”

READ MORE: Denmark sets aside millions for world’s most toxic crises

Educating our future
According to numbers from the UNHCR, there were 500,000 more child refugees in 2017 compared to the year before and there is an estimated 4 million worldwide now.

Furthermore, about 75 million children across the world are not being educated or are in danger of losing their place in school.

Education Cannot Wait has ensured that over 650,000 children have been given access to school, as well as providing 75,000 with psychosocial support. The fund has also seen to over 1,100 schools being built.

“The negative development we saw last year underlines the need for further support. I’m proud that Denmark leads the way and will not only provide an extra-large donation this year, but will also actually have Education Cannot Wait on the budget next year for the first time,” said Tørnæs.

Related News



Latest News

National
Government agrees on drought aid to agricultural sector
News
Study finds banned chemical could cause killer whales to become extinct in 30-50 years
National
Danish News in Brief: Police left red-faced as minor incident closes down Denmark
International
Denmark to invest millions in education of vulnerable girls

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved