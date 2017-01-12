 Denmark to provide funding for local elections in Libya – The Post

Denmark to provide funding for local elections in Libya

The Danish government will contribute 6.54 million kroner to support future local elections in Libya

The Danish government wants to contribute to the development of a democracy in Libya by funding local elections (photo: ليبي صح)
October 15th, 2018 2:49 pm| by Laura Geigenberger
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

According to a press statement released by Denmark’s foreign ministry, the Danish government has decided to “promote support for and participation in the electoral process among the Libyan people”.

Building up a democracy
By contributing contribute 6.54 million kroner to Libya, Denmark hopes to further contribute to the building of Libyan institutions responsible for the electoral process, which have already held over 90 successful local elections between 2014 and 2015.

Another priority is increasing the population’s knowledge in terms of the value of local elections as well as ensuring a greater involvement of women in the electoral process.

The Danish contribution will be implemented through a delegated co-operation with the US government’s development organisation USAID as well as the international foundation for electoral systems (IFES) – an organisation with many years of experience in assisting countries with emerging democracies.

READ MORE: US praises Danish-led effort to remove Libyan weapons

Stability is a priority
Foreign minister Anders Samuelsen stated: “The long-standing conflict in Libya has caused the country’s security to be extremely fragile. Terrorist groups like IS are still present in Libya.”

“Therefore, we need to step in to stabilise the situation and create a safe environment for the locals,” he said, adding that the country had also become a transit area for migrants on their journey to Europe.

Lasting peace in Libya can only be possible if a political solution is achieved and legitimate and democratic institutions are built up – a process of which local elections in accordance with its people are crucial elements, Samuelson believes.

Active supporter of Libya
Denmark actively supports the UN’s efforts to secure a peaceful political solution to the conflict in Libya.

In addition to contributing to humanitarian efforts and the EU Trust Fund for Africa, the Danish government has also set aside 10 million kroner to Libya to help stabilise conflict-affected areas and support its internationally recognised government in 2017.

Related News



Latest News

International
Denmark to provide funding for local elections in Libya
National
Danish News in Brief: Another three charged in huge swindle case
International
Proposed German asylum agreement with Denmark sparks opposition criticism
Local
Indian spiritual leader, Amma, visits Demark to give more hugs

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved