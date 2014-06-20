In the wake of the US and China formally ratifying the COP21 climate agreement on Saturday, Denmark has announced it will soon follow suit.

The climate and energy minister, Lars Christian Lilleholt, wrote on Twitter that the government was ready to ratify the Paris climate agreement in October and give a clear signal that more nations need to sign on.

“At the opening of Parliament, the government will propose a decision plan concerning the ratification of the Paris agreement,” Lilleholt told DR Nyheder.