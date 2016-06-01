 Denmark to step up defence spending – The Post

Denmark to step up defence spending

Danes looking to reach 1.5 percent of GDP by 2023

Denmark faces a changing NATO landscape (photo: Forsvaret.dk)
January 30th, 2019 10:16 am| by Christian W
Denmark seems to have listened to US President Donald Trump’s complaints regarding fellow NATO nations needing to increase their defence spending in the future.

The government has secured a new defence agreement as the number and scope of threats continue to face Denmark and NATO, according to the Defence Ministry.

“It’s on sound and considered grounds that the defence agreement now further strengthens the Danish Defence so we can reach 1.5 percent of GDP by 2023,” said the defence minister, Claus Hjort Frederiksen.

READ MORE: Denmark warns Russia over captured Ukrainian sailors

Broad support
Frederiksen’s ministry claims that NATO, due to increased pressure and unpredictability, has needed to make a number of decisions that will require tougher demands in terms of recruiting, equipping and deploying soldiers.

And that also means that European countries need to take greater responsibility for their own security and that of its NATO allies.

Aside from the government parties Venstre, Liberal Alliance and Konservative, the agreement was reached with the support of Socialdemokratiet, Dansk Folkeparti and Radikale. Ultimately that means Denmark will increase its defence budget by 1.5 billion kroner by 2023.

