The Danish defence minister, Peter Christensen, is visiting Greenland to encourage young Greenlanders to get involved with the military and sign a new preparedness agreement between Denmark and Greenland.

“The Arctic is a priority – now and in the future,” said Christensen. “The government wants to strengthen its role in the Arctic. Among other things, we want more Greenlandic young people in the military and a stronger emergency response co-operation between Greenland and Denmark.”

Education and emergency help

During Christensen’s time in Greenland, a major recruitment effort is underway around the country to encourage more young Greenlandic men and women to seek an education in the Army.